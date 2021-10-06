Today (Wednesday): We’ve got some areas of fog this morning and otherwise mostly cloudy skies through the day. High pressure building in just enough from the north should limit our rain chances to perhaps a few isolated showers or sprinkles. The clouds hold temperatures back compared with yesterday, with afternoon highs topping out in the low to mid-70s and moderate humidity (dew points in the mid-60s). Winds are light from the northeast. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: The chance of sprinkles or an isolated shower continues with areas of fog likely again overnight. Lows settle in the low to mid-60s as the air remains rather muggy. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Thursday): Not much changes as skies stay mostly cloudy with a few sprinkles or an isolated shower possible. A subtle wind shift — more from the east versus the northeast today — might allow temperatures to rise slightly higher. We’ll say highs in the mid-70s with continued moderate humidity (dew points in the low to mid-60s). Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Same deal. Could see a few sprinkles or an isolated shower. Skies continue mostly cloudy with areas of fog possible overnight and lows in the low to mid-60s. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
This pattern stays in place Friday through Sunday. Friday still brings that chance for an isolated shower, with isolated to scattered showers possible Saturday and Sunday. Not seeing any day as a washout at this point, but things can easily change in this kind of a pattern, so stay tuned for updates. All three days should be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the mid- to upper 70s and a touch of humidity. Confidence: Low-Medium