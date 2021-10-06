The lightning shows in California captured the attention of residents far and wide and captivated social media, with viral photos and video depicting the fireworks-like bolts of electricity. The Pacific Coast is ordinarily the quietest place for thunderstorm incidence anywhere in the country.
It comes at the tail-end of a memorable monsoon season that featured the most summertime precipitation in Tucson since 1954, a dramatic turnaround from last year’s largely absent “nonsoon.” Several of Tuesday’s storms in Arizona became rotating supercells and prompted the issuance of tornado warnings.
Instigating the unsettled Western weather has been a prominent dip in the jet stream over the eastern Pacific, within which cold air from the north has been able to spill down to the mid latitudes. That dip has been nestled just offshore of California, with smaller “shortwave” disturbances surfing its periphery and bringing bouts of storminess and heavy rainfall.
Imagery from the GOES West weather satellite captured the bowling ball-like orb of low pressure, with widespread convection, or shower and thunderstorm activity on its northeast flank. Thunderstorms paralleled the coastline, some riding just west of the shore and producing picturesque lightning scenes.
Mike Olbinski, a veteran storm chaser and renowned photographer and filmmaker, captured the moments lightning appeared to strike an offshore oil rig.
Approximately 4,000 bolts were observed in Southern California, including at least one instance of “upward lightning” that leaped off a prominent skyscraper in downtown Los Angeles.
A similar video captured later Monday evening reveals spider weblike tendrils from another flash of upward lightning snaking high into the sky:
The airport only recorded 0.05 inches of precipitation, but Santa Monica measured just over a quarter inch. Big Dalton Dam, about 35 miles east-northeast of downtown Los Angeles. near the San Gabriel River, picked up roughly four tenths of an inch, the greatest total observed across the region.
Winds gusted to 57 mph at San Faernando in Los Angeles County, and 56 mph on the Magic Mountain Truck Trail. Winds at Corral Canyon Park gusted to 59 mph.
Residents across the area were quick to take to social media, one Twitter user writing “It’s a HUGE deal to have a lightning storm where we are in Southern California!”
A photographer captured a rare display of lightning over the San Diego skyline.
In some cases, the pinpoint lightning strikes were enough to ignite palm trees:
Some residents appeared unaware of the spectacle’s danger.
“[What] blew my mind tonight … with bolts striking within a mile was all the people standing on the beach unafraid,” tweeted Olbinski. “But then it was awesome hearing the cheering and oohs and aahs from everyone.”
The upper-level low drifted over Arizona and the Desert Southwest on Tuesday, producing rotating thunderstorms with winds up to 73 mph in Maricopa County southwest of Phoenix near Tortilla Flat. Serious flash flooding accompanied storms in Wickenburg about 50 miles northwest of Phoenix.
The instigating storm also displayed a “hail spike” on radar, the result of large hail inside the storm reflecting the radar beam first to the ground and then to the radar. That tricks the radar into plotting precipitation farther away, and is a signature of large or wet hail inside a storm.
A storm near Roosevelt Lake east-northeast of Phoenix took on classic rotating supercell structure, with striations wrapping around an eerie blue rain and hail core beneath the storm. A tornado warning was issued to the north near Woods Canyon Lake. No reports of tornadoes have been received.
This summer featured one of the most prolific monsoons in recent history across central and southern Arizona, which were starved of moisture from what can only be described as last year’s dearth of a monsoon season. The term “monsoon” describes a seasonal shift in wind direction, which in the summertime means moisture transport over the Desert that can brew scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Tucson received 12.81 inches of rain between June and the end of August; last year, only 1.67 inches fell during that interim. In 2020, Phoenix only got an inch all summer long.
Meanwhile, another fall system could bring widespread rain and some thunderstorms to southern California on Friday, with additional storminess possible in Arizona and across the Four Corners region this weekend.
In the meantime, check out these epic portraits of the episode in the Southwest: