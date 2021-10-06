Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: There are a few showers around this evening. For the most part, heavier activity stays south and west of us. Meanwhile, clouds are lowering again and some drizzle and/or fog is likely overnight and into sunrise. Lows are mainly in the low and mid-60s.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Thursday): We awake to the gray soup. Other than some sprinkles and drizzle during the morning, I think we’ll stay rain free. There may be some sustained breaks in the clouds during the afternoon. Highs are about 73-77. Winds are turning to come more toward the south with time.
See Dan Stillman’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.
Pollen update: Mold spores are low/moderate. Tree, grass, and weed pollen are all low.
Beating the heat: Phoenix is trying to help beat the urban heat by painting the streets gray. So far, studies show some success in lowering temperatures both during the day and at night. Black asphalt readily absorbs heat through the day, radiating it back and holding some through the night, which helps warm surrounding regions. Lighter colors reflect some of that heat, leading to lower temperatures.
Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email in-box? Subscribe here.