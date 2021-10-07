Today (Thursday): Mostly cloudy skies as temperatures shift slightly higher than Wednesday with highs mostly in the mid-70s. Moderate humidity continues with dew points in the low to mid-60s. A chance for an isolated shower or sprinkle continues, but it’s mainly dry. Light winds blow from the east at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Clouds continue overnight with still a chance for an isolated shower or sprinkles as lows drift down into the 60s. Light winds continue from the east at about 5 mph or so. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Friday): Temperatures inch higher with mid- to upper 70s for highs as skies range from partly to mostly cloudy. Humidity remains noticeable as dew points are again in the low to mid-60s. Light winds from the east and southeast at 5 to 10 mph. A stray sprinkle or light shower cannot be ruled out. Confidence: High
Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible late at night or toward morning. Lows range through the 60s. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
Saturday watches a weather system pass just to our south, and shower coverage could expand over the region during the day into the night. The best chance for rain is in our southern areas. Highs are again in the mid-70s with moderate humidity. Cloudy skies and a chance of rain persist Saturday night with lows in the 60s. Confidence: Low-Medium
Sunday could see some lingering showers amid mostly cloudy skies as highs reach toward the low to mid-70s. We should start to see a gradual reduction in humidity as the day wears on. Partly cloudy skies Sunday night as low temperatures drift lower toward the upper 50s to low 60s. Confidence: Low-Medium
Monday should see partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s. Humidity levels should ease, making for a comfortable afternoon. Confidence: Medium