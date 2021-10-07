Instigating the heavy rainfall has been a “cutoff low,” or lobe of cold air, low pressure and spin pinched off from the jet stream, that has stalled over the Central United States for days. Because it’s no longer connected to the jet stream, there’s not much to move it along, so the parent system remains parked while trucking warm, moist air north ahead of it. That’s been helping bring rain and storms to much of the Southeast.