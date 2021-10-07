Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: It will be a mix of clouds and clear through the evening. There will be a small chance of a passing shower through sunset or so. Some patchy fog may develop, especially after midnight and toward dawn. Lows will range from near 60 to the mid-60s. Winds should be light from the south and southeast.
Tomorrow (Friday): Clouds will be most numerous and lowest early in the day. Otherwise, it will be quite a lot like today, though perhaps a bit sunnier and warmer. Temperatures will head for the upper 70s to around 80 for highs. Winds will blow from the southeast around 5 mph.
Pollen update: Mold spores are moderate/high. Grass and weed pollen are low.
Winter is coming: In something of an annual tradition, the Weather Channel has released its winter storm names for 2021-22. With a sponsorship by Wendy’s, you might also want to grab a Frosty.
