Today (Friday): Early clouds, fog, and patchy drizzle should ease during the morning hours. We should turn sunnier and get to high temperatures in the mid-70s to around 80 degrees. A stray afternoon shower can’t be ruled out. South-southeast breezes should stay under 10 mph. It’s also a bit sticky at times with dew points eying the mid-60s. Confidence: High
Tonight: Skies are mostly cloudy with a few showers possible, especially after midnight and toward dawn. Nothing heavy or long-lasting is currently expected. Low temperatures bottom out in the sticky 60s regionwide. (Our average low is now 55 degrees.) Light but steady easterly breezes continue. Confidence: Medium-high
Tomorrow (Saturday): Shower chances grow with time but mostly cloudy conditions may allow us to see some periodic sunshine. Shower chances are highest south of town — from where a non-tropical low-pressure system is expected to develop and move northward along the coast. Moderately muggy high temperatures should still reach the 70s — the 72-to-78 range seems a likely target, as of now. Easterly breezes noticeably pick up, nearing 15 mph by day’s end. Confidence: Medium
Tomorrow night: Overcast skies may bring higher rain chances and perhaps some heavier activity. Low temperatures bottom out in the low to mid-60s. Northeast winds blow near 10 mph. Late-night pounding of water on roadways is possible, especially east and south, so please be careful. Confidence: Low-medium
Sunday: It’s looking damp and mostly cloudy. Showers and perhaps some downpours may move through during the main body of the day. High temperatures should still reach around 70 degrees to maybe the mid-70s. Patchy flooding remains possible, especially south and east, along with gusty breezes at times, perhaps near 25 mph. Stay tuned for forecast tweaks as we track the ultimate path of this storm system. Confidence: Low-medium
A look ahead
Sunday night: Showers should wane and clouds clear a bit. Low temperatures get to the upper 50s to mid-60s. Confidence: Low-medium
Partly to mostly cloudy skies for Monday’s holiday and Tuesday may bring a few showers but nothing too disruptive as it appears now. High temperatures should top out in the 70s both days — perhaps around 80 degrees with more sunshine on Tuesday — accompanied by our persistent mugginess. We’ll keep an eye on whether showers finally move out of our region a bit more as we get closer. Confidence: Medium