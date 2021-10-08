Overview
Most of the area is still bathed in green, according to the Foliage Report, which aggregates reports of fall color across the country. Moderate color continues to spread to the higher elevations of the Blue Ridge. The most elevated portions of the Mid-Atlantic — from Western Maryland south into the mountain peaks of West Virginia — are seeing high color or near peak color.
If anything, the change seems to be coming along on the slow side. That’s probably thanks to the relatively warm and muggy conditions in the past 10 days or so.
Given that the color change is still in its start-up phase, it’s difficult to say much with confidence how it will progress.
The primary driver of color change is the increase in darkness — which feeds the breakdown of chlorophyll. In Washington we’re losing about 2.5 minutes of daylight a day. To start the month we saw 11 hours and 46 minutes worth of light. By month’s end, it’s down to 10 hours and 33 minutes.
Temperature and elevation also play key roles in the timing of peak foliage. While temperatures have fallen only to the mid-50s in the city, places such as Canaan Valley, W.Va., have already dropped to near or below freezing several times, and colors are fast approaching peak.
The ongoing warm, muggy conditions could delay the period of prime fall color east of the mountains, especially if they linger late into the month, as current weather modeling suggests they might.
Precipitation can influence the quality of autumn color. Plentiful summer rainfall is considered beneficial for peak color production. The summer was pretty wet, which could set us up well for some vibrant autumn hues, but some areas fared better than others.
Here’s a region-by-region look at the status and quality of local color.
Maryland
A three-hour drive west from Washington puts you near the heart of the high country of Western Maryland and adjacent West Virginia. The high-elevation peaks are looking and feeling like fall.
“In the far western portions of the state our reports are indicating we’re at the mid-point, especially in the higher elevations,” the Maryland Department of Natural Resources wrote in its Thursday update.
The Maryland DNR reported colors are just starting to change across the Piedmont and western coastal plain. “The eastern portion of the state is still mainly green,” it wrote.
Virginia
The Virginia Department of Forestry posted Wednesday that in “the highest elevation areas of southwest Virginia and the Alleghenies, about half of the trees have changed color.”
Closer to home: “The Blue Ridge has some mountaintop patches of color that are beginning to spread downslope,” it noted.
West Virginia
The high country in eastern West Virginia is typically the first zone in the region to see colors reach peak. Peak or near-peak conditions can be found in much of the beautiful Monongahela National Forest.
In many years, fall color is at its best as soon as late September and early October. This year it seems at least slightly delayed, as in other locations locally.
Robert Leffler, a retired National Weather Service climatologist, said peak in areas above 4,000 feet occurred around Oct. 1. Around 3,5000 feet, peak had occurred by Monday.
A few days ago, Bernard Chen captured the incredible video below in the Dolly Sods Wilderness in West Virginia, overlooking Canaan Valley, where low clouds can be seen beneath blue skies above.
Gliding over the vibrant reds of the tundra-like landscape, Chen brilliantly visualizes the otherworldly terrain from his powered parachute. Dolly Sods sits at 4,000 to nearly 5,000 feet.
Weekend forecast
On Saturday, rain showers are most probable in parts of West Virginia and Western Maryland, with lower chances farther east. By Sunday, we’re watching rain chances along and east of Interstate 95 in particular, although those areas are still mainly green anyway. Neither day appears super wet in most spots.
Leaf-watchers at the higher elevations of West Virginia, or the Blue Ridge in Virginia, should plan on temperatures near 60 to the mid-60s on Saturday and mid-60s Sunday with more in the way of sun. To the east of the Blue Ridge, it will be mainly in the 70s Saturday and near or above 70 on Sunday.
Keep up with the leaf change through the government websites for Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia.