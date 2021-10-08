Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: Clouds will tend to fill our skies most of the night, although some peeks of stars are likely. A few showers won’t be impossible, especially after midnight, when some patchy fog may also develop. Temperatures will dip to a range of near 60 to the mid-60s for lows. Winds will be light and variable after dark.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Saturday): With more clouds, and a stronger flow off the ocean, it will be somewhat cooler again. It will still be above normal, given highs will be in the mid-70s most spots. There could be a few showers, as well, which may also last into the night.
Sunday: Early clouds will try to break a bit with time. With the lower chance of rain than earlier feared, temperatures will again head for the mid-70s. Any rain odds will tend to be low after sunrise.
Monday: Gray skies may prove difficult to kick, but there may be some sunnier moments as well. Highs will be in the low and mid-70s. A passing shower can’t be ruled out.
