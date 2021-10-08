Snow is already falling in Yosemite National Park outside the valley, where a winter weather advisory is in effect. The highest peaks of northeast Utah and west-central Wyoming near the Wind River Reservation, north of the Wyoming Basin, could see significant accumulations through Saturday. Between two and four inches are likely above 7,000 feet, with a half foot possible upward of 9,000 feet. A few 10-inch totals are probable on mountain peaks, according to the Weather Service in Riverton, Wyo.