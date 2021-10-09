Today (Saturday): Clouds are numerous throughout. It may be that the time to see any breaks is early rather than late, but I’ll hope for more. Shower chances rise a bit in the afternoon, but most activity should stay south and east of us. Temperatures reach the mid-70s most spots. Winds are out of the east around 10 mph, with higher gusts. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Mostly cloudy conditions persist. Some showers may rotate through from the east/southeast. It shouldn’t be too heavy or organized, but potentially enough to keep things damp through the night. There might also be a few patches of fog. Lows settle to a 60 to 65 range. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Sunday): The coastal storm system we’ve been eying appears to be less organized and less of a threat for much as we close in. Some showers are possible, especially south and east of the city. Nothing too heavy seems likely. With less rain than once anticipated, highs rise toward the mid-70s. We might even see some sustained sun in the afternoon. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: You know the drill. Mostly cloudy. A somewhat muggy east wind. And perhaps some patchy fog late night. Lows are again mainly in a 60 to 65 range. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
High pressure begins to take back over Monday. Any rain chances are minimal, with a passing shower or two at most. Skies are partly to mostly cloudy as temperatures reach the mid- and upper 70s for highs. Confidence: Medium
More sunshine still by Tuesday. With fewer clouds, temperatures probably nudge up somewhat again. For now, let’s say upper 70s. At this point it doesn’t seem like there’s a chance of rain. Confidence: Medium