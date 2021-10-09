The Arctic ozone loss was the product of an unusually cold and long-lasting polar vortex. The extreme cold spurred the formation of polar stratospheric clouds, which reacted with ozone-depleting chemicals and the emerging light of the spring sun to thin the ozone layer.
While powerful polar vortexes are common at the South Pole, where the ozone layer takes a yearly bruising, they are not as cold or persistent at the North Pole, where polar vortexes are prone to breaking down. A pair of recent studies illuminates what happened in 2020.
The first, published in Nature Communications in June, provides new evidence for the view that climate change is cooling the upper atmosphere, producing stronger and more durable Arctic vortexes. Greenhouse gases act like a blanket, trapping heat in the lower atmosphere, but also preventing heat on the Earth’s surface from reaching the upper atmosphere. As greenhouse gases levels creep up, temperatures in the upper atmosphere are expected to drop, setting the stage for colder Arctic vortexes.
Researchers analyzed temperature data going back to 1965 and found that in Arctic winters when a tight, well-defined polar vortex took shape, temperatures in the upper atmosphere have trended colder. Researchers also examined climate models, which showed that if greenhouse gases continue to rise, the most frigid winters will grow even colder at high altitudes, producing more Arctic winters with strong vortexes, and thus, more polar stratospheric clouds.
“The minimum temperature in the Arctic sometimes is just above the temperature where these clouds form. And if that is the case, no problem, no ozone loss. If it goes below, we have ozone loss. Our paper says that greenhouse gases are pushing [the temperature] over the edge,” said Ross Salawitch, a climate scientist at the University of Maryland and co-author of the study. “The very cold, long-lasting condition of the 2020 Arctic vortex is consistent with the trend toward colder vortexes found within climate models.”
In addition to requiring extreme cold, polar vortexes also need to be able to form undisturbed. Antarctica is surrounded by vast stretches of ocean on all sides, and those watery expanses only occasionally produce the kind of large-scale weather systems that disrupt polar vortexes. In the Arctic, however, the varied mix of land and water can create atmospheric waves that reach into the upper atmosphere and break up vortexes.
A 2012 study found that warmer North Pacific waters can suppress atmospheric waves in the Arctic, allowing vortexes to grow more stable, leading to ozone loss, and a new study published in Advances in Atmospheric Sciences suggests that this is precisely what happened in the spring of 2020, when North Pacific sea surface temperatures reached record highs.
Authors of the new study concluded that when waters in the North Pacific are sufficiently warm, it is likely to cause severe ozone loss. They stopped short, however, of implicating climate change or suggesting such events would grow more common.
“Our study does not necessarily mean that there will be more frequent Arctic ozone holes,” Yongyun Hu, a climate scientist at Peking University and co-author of the paper, said in an email.
Paul Newman, chief scientist for Earth sciences at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center and a leading expert on the ozone layer, who praised the new research, was similarly reticent to blame 2020s Arctic ozone thinning on climate change.
“Is 2020 an indication of climate change? I would say that we can't really say that,” he said. “It’s something to keep our eyes on, but I'm a little bit concerned that we're maybe pushing the models too far.”
While climate models provide a detailed picture of what climate change will mean for lower atmosphere, they offer a hazier view of the upper atmosphere. Newman said it’s not clear if the future will see more or fewer disrupted Arctic vortexes. Salawitch believes that climate change will produce colder Arctic vortexes, but he also sees weaknesses in the models.
“We need to improve the models,” he said. “We need to continue to understand what factors are governing the coldness of the polar vortexes.”
At the South Pole, this year saw an unusually strong polar vortex, contributing to both its coldest April through September on record and a larger-than-normal ozone hole, but Newman sees no evidence of a link to climate change. He also said that the 2021 ozone hole, while big, was well within the normal range. He added that had ozone-depleting chemicals been as abundant as they were 20 years ago, it would have looked much worse.
“You can look at ozone over Antarctica, and you can see it’s slowly getting better, and that’s really, really good news,” Newman said.
The ozone layer filters harmful ultraviolet radiation, which can cause skin cancer and damage plants. A recent study estimated the Montreal Protocol and its amendments will prevent 443 million skin cancer cases for people born in the United States between 1890 and 2100, avoiding 2.3 million deaths.
Another recent study found that, without the Montreal Protocol, excess ultraviolet radiation would have killed or damaged plants worldwide, stunting their ability to soak up heat-trapping carbon dioxide. The decline of the world’s flora could have led to as much as one degree Celsius of additional global warming by 2100, the study found.
With the Montreal Protocol, humans have been remarkably successful in drawing down ozone-destroying chemicals, such that even if changing weather gives rise to more potent or long-lived polar vortexes, those vortexes will be working with less ammunition than is available today. Climate change may slow the healing of the Arctic ozone layer, Salawitch said, but it won’t stop it.
“I think the important part to emphasize here is that the Montreal Protocol has worked,” he said. “We’ve banned the ozone-depleting substances, and the ozone layer will eventually recover.”