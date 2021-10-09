“The minimum temperature in the Arctic sometimes is just above the temperature where these clouds form. And if that is the case, no problem, no ozone loss. If it goes below, we have ozone loss. Our paper says that greenhouse gases are pushing [the temperature] over the edge,” said Ross Salawitch, a climate scientist at the University of Maryland and co-author of the study. “The very cold, long-lasting condition of the 2020 Arctic vortex is consistent with the trend toward colder vortexes found within climate models.”