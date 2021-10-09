Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: Skies remain overcast into the evening hours, and shower chances increase overnight. The best chance at showers and pockets of drizzle comes between about 11 p.m. and 3 a.m. Otherwise, it’s overcast and a bit muggy, with both temperatures and dew point values in the mid 60s. Winds will be out of the east/northeast and 5-10 mph.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Sunday): It’s a cloudy and likely foggy start to the day on Sunday. Scattered showers and pockets of drizzle will be a possibility in the morning hours as well. Drying out but staying overcast by the afternoon, with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and high levels of humidity. Winds will be a bit breezy out of the northeast at 10-15 mph. Some isolated showers tomorrow night, but otherwise, mostly cloudy and mild with temperatures in the mid 60s.
Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.