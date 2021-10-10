Today (Sunday): Cloudy this morning and we could see some areas of light showers or drizzle, along with patchy fog as well. Still the chance of an isolated shower or two this afternoon with some peeks of sun possible. We should get to the low to mid-70s for afternoon highs, and the humidity feels rather sticky with dew points in the mid-60s. At least we have some refreshment with a breeze from the northeast gusting near 20 mph at times. Confidence: Medium-High