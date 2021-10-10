Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.
Today (Sunday): Cloudy this morning and we could see some areas of light showers or drizzle, along with patchy fog as well. Still the chance of an isolated shower or two this afternoon with some peeks of sun possible. We should get to the low to mid-70s for afternoon highs, and the humidity feels rather sticky with dew points in the mid-60s. At least we have some refreshment with a breeze from the northeast gusting near 20 mph at times. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Only a slight chance of a shower. Otherwise it’s just mostly cloudy, mild and still clammy with lows bottoming in the low to mid-60s. A moist breeze from the northeast off the Atlantic, around 10 mph, increases our chances for some patchy late-night fog. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Monday): Cloudiness generally reigns, but peeks of sun can’t be ruled out. The chance of a light shower or sprinkle is about 20 percent at best. Humidity might be slightly lower but still noticeable, with afternoon highs topping out somewhere in the 70s and light winds from the northeast. If clouds remain solid and thick, we may only make the low 70s, while more breaks of sun could get us to the mid-to-upper 70s. Confidence: Medium
Tomorrow night: Only a passing shower or patchy drizzle chance. Fog is possible later at night as well. Breezes from the east-northeast should die down fairly quickly after sunset. Skies have some clear moments but probably average in the partly cloudy range. Low temperatures bottom out around 60 to the mid-60s. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Mostly cloudy skies Tuesday morning have a slight chance of producing a shower or drizzle. Partly sunny skies by afternoon should help highs to the mid-70s. Light winds continue from the northeast with slightly sticky humidity (dew points near 60 to the low 60s). Tuesday night lows are just a touch cooler, in the upper 50s to low 60s, still with a chance of patchy fog or even some late night-drizzle. Confidence: Medium
Sunshine looks to return on Wednesday, assuming weather systems clear our region on their currently expected schedule. High temperatures should respond nicely to the upper 70s to low 80s. By late day we may feel a bit of drier air (dew points under 60 degrees) attempt to push into the area, even if only briefly. Confidence: Medium