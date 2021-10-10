Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: We may get lucky and see a few breaks in the clouds just before sunset. But in general, the murky conditions will continue overnight. Showers and drizzle should mostly avoid the area, but we can’t rule them out completely. Staying mild and a bit muggy, with temperatures right around 60 degrees.
Tomorrow (Monday): Patchy fog is possible to start. The height of the cloud layer will increase as the day goes on, but the clouds won’t disappear. Overcast and mild again, with highs in the mid-70s and light winds out of the northeast at five to 10 mph. Cloudy and mild in the evening, with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.
