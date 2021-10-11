Today (Monday): The weather pattern that’s brought cloudy skies for days lingers for one more. Even so, like we saw over the weekend, occasional breaks in the overcast are possible, and temperatures are rather comfortable with highs in the mid-70s. Light winds from the north. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Skies remain mostly cloudy and there’s enough low-level moisture hanging around for a few pockets of fog. Lows are around 60. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Tuesday): Considerable cloud cover early on gives way to partly sunny skies in the afternoon. Highs are once again pleasant, right around 75. Winds are light from the north. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy and mild, as lows settle between 60 and 65; a little fog isn’t out of the question. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
If you like warm, summery weather, enjoy the stretch from Wednesday through Friday, because we’re unlikely to have another this warm in 2021. Skies each day are partly to mostly sunny, with highs near 80. I can’t even rule out a run at 85 or so on Friday, the only wrinkle being some clouds and perhaps even a passing a shower. Lows at night are mild, mostly ranging from 60 to 65. Confidence: Medium-High
We’ll probably make a run at 80 on Saturday, as well, but an approaching cold front may set off some showers and storms, especially toward the evening. Turning cooler Saturday night with lows in the 50s for the first time in two weeks. Confidence: Medium
If you’ve been holding out for crisp autumn weather, Sunday is your day. It brings lots of sunshine, a brisk wind, and highs right around the average of 70. Confidence: Medium