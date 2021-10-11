Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Clouds persist. We’re heading through the mid- and upper 60s in the late evening on the way to temperatures ranging from the upper 40s to mid-50s for lows. There could be a few patches of fog late at night and toward the morning. Winds are light from the north.
Tomorrow (Tuesday): It’s another gray morning. They seem endless of late? We should see at least a little more sunshine than today, but perhaps not much. Best odds are during the afternoon for that. Highs creep toward the low and mid-70s. Winds are from the east around five mph.
A break in the clouds: If you were looking for sun today, you might have wanted to head to Skyline Drive.
