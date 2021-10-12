Today (Tuesday): Gray skies persist, but it’s mild, with highs in the mid-70s. Humidity levels are moderate (dew points in the low 60s in the afternoon), while light winds from the northeast continue to keep that feel of moisture in the air. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Clouds continue, and there may be patchy areas of fog. Lows range from the upper 50s in the suburbs to the low to mid-60s in the city. Very light breezes from the east. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Wednesday): As the coastal low-pressure zone pulls away, we should see more sunshine at times, but it may still range from partly cloudy to partly sunny as highs warm to the upper 70s to low 80s. Humidity is still moderate with dew points in the low 60s. Light winds from the east early in the day should shift to come more from the west and north by the afternoon. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Still a few clouds around as lows fall to the upper 50s to near 60 again. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
More serious sunshine should finally break free on Thursday with warmer highs in the low to mid-80s. Humidity is just enough to be felt slightly. Thursday night may see a few clouds with lows ranging through the 60s. Confidence: Medium-High
Friday has a better chance for more widespread mid-80s for highs under mostly sunny skies. Mugginess increases some compared with Thursday. Friday night offers a few clouds with lows mainly in the low to mid-60s. Confidence: Medium-High
The upcoming weekend brings a bit of both summer and autumn. Saturday delivers summery highs in the low to mid-80s, partly sunny skies and scattered to isolated late-afternoon to evening thundershowers. Saturday night sees lingering clouds early and perhaps a shower, before gradual clearing and lows in the 50s. Sunday offers autumn-like highs in the 60s to low 70s, with much lower humidity as sunny skies prevail. Confidence: Medium