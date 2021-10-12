Widespread rainfall totals of five to 10 inches with localized amounts exceeding a foot are expected in Sinaloa and western Durango, as well as the southern tip of the Baja Peninsula. The heaviest rain will fall along the shoreline, as well as on the windward side of the Sierra Madre Occidental mountains; the higher terrain will be susceptible to flash flooding and mudslides, which can wreak havoc on more rural communities or those with vulnerable infrastructure.