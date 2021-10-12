Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Mainly cloudy conditions will persist this evening. Clouds will probably thicken again overnight, and there could be some areas of fog plus some drizzle. Lows will make a near-60 to mid-60s range. Winds will be light.
Tomorrow (Wednesday): Clouds will be numerous early, and some of that fog or drizzle may be around. By midday, breaks will become more common. And believe it or not, we may end up with a mainly clear late day. Temperatures will be within a few degrees of 80, which would be about 10 degrees above normal for the date. I’d probably lean a little cautious for now, with temperatures mainly in the 70s. Winds will be from the south and southwest around 5 mph.
So many clouds: In Washington, our days have averaged mostly cloudy since Oct. 3, with partly sunny conditions the day prior, and mostly sunny weather to open the month. The chart below looks at how often it’s been cloudy at 9 a.m. Short story: quite a lot. Although we’ve only finished a little more than a third of the month, if it ended today, it would be the cloudiest in this sample during that time of day. Considering we’ve been near the heart of “nice day season,” it’s not the greatest. Fortunately, our luck seems ready to change.
