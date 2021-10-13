Today (Wednesday): This morning continues with cloudy skies, some patchy fog or mist possible, and temperatures in the 60s to near 70. We should finally see partly sunny skies develop during the afternoon, which helps bump highs to the mid- to upper 70s with a light wind from the south. Still on the humid side for mid-October with dew points in the low-to-mid 60s. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Nice evening despite the lingering touch of mugginess, with partly cloudy skies as temperatures fall back through the 70s into the upper 60s. Skies continue partly cloudy overnight with lows in the upper 50s to mid-60s. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Thursday): Good-looking day as a light wind from the northwest brings in somewhat drier air (dew points dropping to around 60). We should be partly sunny from the get-go, with afternoon highs heading for the upper 70s to low 80s. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: After a partly cloudy, mild and comfortable evening, winds shifting to come from the south overnight could send the humidity creeping higher again. That keeps temperatures a bit higher as well, with lows ranging through the 60s. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Feeling rather summery on Friday with partly to mostly sunny skies, highs in the mid-80s, and moderate humidity (dew points in the mid-60s). Partly cloudy and fairly muggy Friday night with lows in the 60s. Confidence: Medium-High
Saturday should start with sunshine and still moderately humid. At some point during the day we could see an area of showers and storms move through with a cold front. Highs should get to near 80, before a sharp drop in temperatures Saturday night with lows in the upper 40s to mid-50s. Confidence: Low-Medium
A classic fall Sunday awaits. Skies are mostly sunny with winds from the northwest, low humidity and highs in the mid-60s to near 70. Confidence: Medium-High