Pamela made landfall in Sinaloa with a “life-threatening storm surge and dangerous hurricane-force winds” midmorning Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center. It had sustained winds of 75 mph, just over the minimum threshold for a Category 1 hurricane. It was centered just northwest of Mazatlán, home to about half a million people. That would have placed the city under the right side of the eyewall — usually the strongest part of the storm — which means Mazatlán probably saw winds gusting to at least 60 mph.