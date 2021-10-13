In between, the seasons are waging war, brewing strong thunderstorms and heavy rainfall. Both Sunday and Tuesday featured rounds of damaging winds, hail and tornadoes on the Great Plains, with three-inch chunks of ice pelting Norman, Okla., and a barrage of twisters tearing through the Sooner State.
Parts of Texas and Oklahoma are now preparing for possible flooding as up to a half-foot of rain falls through Thursday evening.
The cold side
On Wednesday afternoon, the main feature dominating the weather map was a sprawling storm system that stretched from Mexico to Canada. The bowling ball of low pressure was centered in South Dakota and was shifting east toward the James Valley, but its impacts could be felt across much of North America.
The mature cyclone exhibited a classic comma shape, with warm, moist air flowing northward ahead of it and a blast of cool, dry air on its backside. The contrast of air masses is reinforced by a dip in the jet stream responsible for helping spin up the storm in the first place; that “trough” was allowing chilly Canadian air to spill south.
The chill could be felt from Montana to the Desert Southwest. In Montana, temperatures dipped below zero for what could be the first time this season on Wednesday, while dropping into the 40s as far south as Phoenix. Emblematic of the divided nation, it was colder in Phoenix than it was in Chicago, which has yet to fall into the 40s this season for only the second time so late in the year.
Las Vegas also had lows in the upper 40s at night the past several days, and 40s were observed in Seattle and Portland, too. Boston, meanwhile, hasn’t fallen below 51 degrees yet this season, beating the record for the latest sub-50 reading observed. Washington is in a similar boat and hasn’t made it below 54 degrees since the spring, the farthest into the fall it has ever remained this warm.
The snowstorm responsible for drawing the cold air so far south dumped one to two feet or more on parts of Wyoming, Montana, Idaho and Utah. The greatest totals were relegated to the highest elevations of the Rockies. Up to 28 inches fell in Montana, according to AccuWeather.
A winter storm warning remained in effect on Wednesday afternoon across portions of eastern Wyoming, western South Dakota and the Nebraska Panhandle, where the departing storm system was bringing snow and strong winds.
Much of northeast Wyoming was previously under a blizzard warning for snowfall of six to 12 inches, winds gusting up to 65 mph and visibility below a quarter-mile at times.
“Extremely dangerous or impossible travel conditions due to icy, snow-packed roads and whiteout conditions in heavy snow and blowing snow,” wrote the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, Wyo. “Avoid unnecessary travel!”
Up to 22.5 inches of snow and winds to 79 mph were reported amid blizzard conditions in western South Dakota.
Snow even fell along the northern rim of the Grand Canyon and in Flagstaff, Ariz. More than a foot of snow fell in Park City, Utah.
Snow will continue across the Black Hills of South Dakota, western North Dakota and eastern Montana through the evening hours Wednesday before the system lifts north into Saskatchewan. A few mountain snow showers will continue as cold air blows east in the high terrain of Utah and Colorado on Thursday.
The warm side
In the eastern United States, temperatures and humidity levels were projected to be more characteristic of late August or early September than the middle of October. Highs on Thursday and Friday will climb some 15 to 20 degrees above average from the Mississippi River to the East Coast. Friday will be the hottest, with the highest temperatures concentrated in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast.
Washington could climb to 84 degrees on Friday, about a dozen degrees above average. Philadelphia could reach the lower to mid-80s as well, and even New York City will edge close to 80.
Syracuse, N.Y., has hit at least 70 degrees for eight straight days and 152 times in 2021, the most instances on record in a calendar year. During the recent eight-day streak of 70-degree weather, it has set record highs four times, climbing to 79 degrees in each case. Highs are forecast to remain in the 70s until Sunday, when a cold front will lower temperatures about 20 degrees.
Caribou, Maine, near the border with Canada, has yet to record a freeze this year and is likely to “at least tie the latest first fall freeze on record,” according to the Weather Service.
Much of eastern North America has seen abnormally mild weather this month. The most exceptional warmth has focused over the Upper Midwest and Ontario.
Warmth of such unusual intensity and duration is consistent with what scientists expect to see with greater frequency in a warming world as the summer season lengthens.
The clash in between
The storm that formed on the interface of the air masses is dragging east a strong cold front that will reverse the seasons and conjure up some active weather. That’s especially true in the southern and central Plains, where a multiday severe weather outbreak brought widespread reports of hail and damaging wind, along with a spattering of tornadoes.
One rotating supercell thunderstorm dropped a picturesque tornado near Clinton in west-central Oklahoma after dark on Tuesday night, the churning vortex flanked by a slender satellite funnel. Other tornadoes touched down in western Kansas. It was the second time in three days that the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center had declared a level 4 out of 5 “moderate risk” of severe weather in Oklahoma and the only two times this year.
Now the concern shifts to flash flooding, with the parent system’s trailing cold front set to interact with remnant moisture from Tropical Storm Pamela. That will deposit a strip of heavy downpours that could leave a general three to six inches of rain behind, the first wave of which was falling Wednesday afternoon. More will spread northeast through the night. The Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex will be soaked.
The National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center drew a level 3 out of 4 moderate risk of flash flooding and excessive rainfall from the Rio Grande through Central Texas and across the Red River into southeast Oklahoma.
Jason Samenow contributed to this report.