Through tonight: Given that the onshore flow is much weaker, we should see breaks in the clouds through the night. Clearest skies are likely in the west. Lows are mainly in the upper 50s and low 60s. Winds are light from the north and northwest.
Tomorrow (Thursday): There should be more sun, from start to finish, possibly ending up mostly sunny. Yeah, it’s hard not to be a little skeptical at this point. Temperatures make it well into the 70s to around 80 for highs. Winds are from the northwest about 5 to 10 mph.
Pollen update: Mold spores are low/moderate. Weed pollen is low.
La Palma: A collapse of the lava dome on La Palma, in Spain’s Canary Islands, has led to new lava flows since the weekend. About 800 more people were evacuated as a result of this developing lava river.
