The Alisal Fire has grown to 16,801 acres and is 5 percent contained, as shifting winds force new evacuation orders and challenge firefighters.
The fire ignited Monday afternoon and tore through dense chaparral in a rural area west of Santa Barbara. Intense winds pushed the flames downslope through Refugio Canyon, which happens to be one of the driest and most flammable spots in a drought-stressed region.
“The fuel levels in that canyon are the lowest in Santa Barbara County,” said Mike Eliason, public information officer for Santa Barbara County Fire.
The fire quickly reached the ocean, jumping the iconic Highway 101 that follows the shoreline. A main thoroughfare between Los Angeles and the central California coast, it remains closed as traffic is diverted to other routes further inland. Eliason said reopening at least one lane of the highway in each direction is a top priority.
The steep and rugged Santa Ynez Mountains form the scenic backdrop of the Santa Barbara coastline but are prone to fierce winds that race downslope, heating up and drying out as they approach the coast. Known as “sundowners” because they often occur in the evening, the winds have fueled fast-moving and destructive fires in the region. They typically emerge when the prevailing wind direction is out of the north or northwest.
Officials are hopeful that burn scars from the 2016 Sherpa Fire and the 2017 Whittier Fire, along with firefighting aircraft, will slow the fire and prevent flames from encroaching on more populated areas that lie to the east, including the town of Goleta.
However, variable weather will likely move the blaze in new directions. Wednesday night, new evacuation orders were issued for the west side of the fire. And winds coming off the ocean could push flames upslope and up canyons to threaten structures like Rancho del Cielo, a vacation home of President Ronald Reagan.
“We’ll see some seesawing action on this fire over the next few days and we’ll be very, very busy out there,” Santa Barbara County Fire Chief Mark Hartwig said at a Wednesday news conference. “We expect that for weeks … if not months — you’ll see fire crews out there putting out hot spots on this fire.”
Sundowner winds in Santa Barbara will ease and give way to Santa Ana winds further south in Ventura and Los Angeles counties by Friday, as the wind direction shifts to out of the northeast. The Santa Anas kick up as a zone of high pressure settles into the Intermountain West, which will funnel air through the coastal mountains and passes in the Los Angeles region.
David Sweet, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard, Calif., said it will be a fairly typical Santa Ana event, with wind gusts up to 50 mph and temperatures warming as high as the mid-90s. Only light rain has fallen this month, and the area remains deep in drought.
“There is definitely a concern for fire danger with this event,” he said.
A red flag warning for critical fire weather is in effect for Ventura and Los Angeles counties from Friday morning through Saturday evening.
“If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable for extreme fire behavior and rapid rate of fire spread which would threaten life and property,” the Weather Service wrote.
That same system will impact Northern California on Thursday, as a weak “inside slider” pattern brings gusty winds and red flag conditions to the Sacramento Valley and adjacent foothills. However, the winds won’t be nearly as strong as they were earlier this week.
October in California can feature both dangerous fire weather and much-needed rain, and the course of the autumn fire season largely depends on which arrives first. While the winds have been fanning flames this week, potentially wet weather systems could impact the West Coast beginning next week.
The latest outlooks from the Climate Prediction Center show a good chance of above normal rainfall for Northern California. Forecasters are monitoring weather models closely, although they note that it is still too early to have confidence in a major pattern shift.
