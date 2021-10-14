Today (Thursday): Some low clouds and fog may linger some this morning but, take heart, sunshine should gradually break through. That sunshine should push afternoon highs into the upper 70s to low 80s. Breezes from the northwest are light but do knock humidity down comfortably (dew points near 60). Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Skies remain partly cloudy through the night with calm winds. Overnight lows dip into the upper 50s to low 60s. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Friday): Sunshine is more abundant but clouds still come and go. South winds are barely noticeable but the humidity climbs into moderate territory (dew points in the low to mid-60s). Highs in the low 80s qualifies it as shorts and T-shirts weather! Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Clouds start to increase and there could even be a stray shower but the main rains are still far to the west. Lows remain in the low to mid-60s. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Clouds gather as the morning progresses on Saturday. A strong cold front should reach the area by early afternoon and a band of showers will cross the area, probably between late morning and late afternoon. Some downpours are possible but they should pass quickly. Highs should still come close to 80 if the rains do not arrive too early. Gusty winds from the northwest usher in much cooler, drier air overnight, with lows falling to the upper 40s to low 50s, the coolest of the fall so far. Confidence: Medium
Mostly sunny to start Sunday but scattered clouds pop back up by afternoon. Highs are only in the mid-to-upper 60s and feel cooler with brisk northwest winds. Lows range through the 40s overnight under clear skies. Confidence: Medium-High
Monday is a fine fall day with mainly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s. Confidence: Medium-High