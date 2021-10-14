Clouds gather as the morning progresses on Saturday. A strong cold front should reach the area by early afternoon and a band of showers will cross the area, probably between late morning and late afternoon. Some downpours are possible but they should pass quickly. Highs should still come close to 80 if the rains do not arrive too early. Gusty winds from the northwest usher in much cooler, drier air overnight, with lows falling to the upper 40s to low 50s, the coolest of the fall so far. Confidence: Medium