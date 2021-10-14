Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Mainly clear skies are the rule this evening and into the night. There could be some patchy fog development, especially in the predawn hours and near water or in valleys. Temperatures will range from near 60 to the mid-60s for lows. Winds will be light and variable after dark.
Tomorrow (Friday): Any patches of fog will dissipate pretty quickly with sunrise. Under mainly sunny skies, highs will be largely in the mid-80s. Quite toasty for mid-October! Winds will be from the south, around 5 to 10 mph.
Pollen update: Mold spores are moderate/high. Tree, grass and weed pollen is low.
No more summer heat? Per the last 30 years ending last year, the final 80-degree or higher day of the year averages Oct. 17. If we make it to 85 on Friday, that will outdo the average of Sept. 26 for the final 85-degree day. The latest it has reached 85-plus? Early November, on several occasions. Most recently in 1971, when the high hit 90.
