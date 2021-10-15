Today (Friday): Any patches of fog burn off fairly quickly. Skies should turn mainly sunny for most of the day. However, a stray sprinkle/shower or bubble-up of clouds can’t be ruled out with some atmospheric energy nearby. Sticky high temperatures eye the 82-86 degree range, about 15 degrees above (our 70-degree high temperature) average. Southerly breezes slowly build toward 10 mph by late day, pumping in those moist mid-60s dew points. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Clouds may slowly start to increase, and a stray sprinkle remains possible, too. Low temperatures bottom out in the still-sticky low to mid-60s. A light south breeze continues. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Saturday): Clouds and breezes gradually increase. Showers are possible most of the day, but we are watching for the potential of strong to severe “storms” (there may not be much lightning) to focus on the mid- to late-afternoon hours. Damaging wind gusts and brief flooding downpours are possible, although the exact timing and threat severity require continued monitoring.
High temperatures should still reach the upper 70s to low 80s before the strong cold front slices through the region with westerly wind gusts potentially near 30 mph (even outside of storms). Confidence: Medium
Tomorrow night: Skies clear after any final evening showers or storms. Gusty northwest winds bring in much cooler and drier air. Low temperatures plummet toward the mid-40s to low 50s. Confidence: Medium
Sunday: Windy and mostly bright, but some afternoon clouds are possible at times. So far it looks like we stay raindrop free. Northwest winds may still gust near 30 mph and create our first (albeit slight) wind chill of the season, feeling a couple degrees below the thermometer! Autumnal high temperatures may actually stay below-average for the date, with low to mid-60s about the highest the atmosphere can manage under the fresh Canadian air mass. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Sunday night: Skies clear again and winds try to moderately calm. Low temperatures are mostly in the 40s regionwide, except perhaps around 50 degrees downtown. Confidence: Medium-High
Comfortable and sunny weather Monday and Tuesday should bring us pleasant high temperatures from the mid-60s to mid-70s. A few clouds and periodic winds at times can’t be ruled out, but we may be able to issue some Nice Day Stamps again, fingers crossed. Dew points remain autumnally low, in the 40s, so we shouldn’t feel any humidity! Confidence: Medium-High