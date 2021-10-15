Sunday: Windy and mostly bright, but some afternoon clouds are possible at times. So far it looks like we stay raindrop free. Northwest winds may still gust near 30 mph and create our first (albeit slight) wind chill of the season, feeling a couple degrees below the thermometer! Autumnal high temperatures may actually stay below-average for the date, with low to mid-60s about the highest the atmosphere can manage under the fresh Canadian air mass. Confidence: Medium-High