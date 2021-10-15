The weather may pose some challenges this weekend, especially the gusty showers expected Saturday afternoon. By Sunday, fall-like temperatures will arrive. They should generally persist despite some modest warming next week.
Even with the slow shift from summer to autumn so far, scenes worth scouting out are within a two- to three-hour drive. The golden hues of autumn increase as one heads north and west into the mountains
Fall foliage, currently
Our friends at the Foliage Report, a website that aggregates color change reports, show the Mid-Atlantic piedmont, including the Washington region, continuing to display low color.
The slowness of the progression is largely attributable to October temperatures running about six degrees above normal in the region. While the main driver of color change is the increased darkness of fall and subsequent breaking down of chlorophyll, temperatures can shift peak dates by as much as a week or two. The warmth this fall could delay peak colors close to Washington from around Halloween to early to mid-November.
For more consistent bright colors sooner, head for the hills. Areas immediately west of the Blue Ridge are into moderate color or beyond. The most colorful demonstrations in the Mid-Atlantic can be found at the highest elevations, generally above 2,000 feet.
West Virginia
Color in the Mid-Atlantic is most consistent across the mountainous state of West Virginia. Even though it’s mid-October, when much of the area is usually at or beyond peak, there’s still time to take a look.
“Our fall color season has had a slow start this year,” wrote West Virginia Department of Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby in the latest update from that state.
The high country of the Monongahela National Forest continues to be a zone of choice. Elevations of about 2,000 to 3,000 feet appear to be near peak into this weekend. Higher elevations may be past peak but still show color, depending on exact location.
Maryland
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is indicating that much of Garrett County, in the far west, is at or near peak. To its east, Allegany County is a bit shy of peak. Closer to home, Frederick, Carroll and Washington counties are about midway there.
“It just isn’t an especially vibrant year,” wrote the DNR, describing the peak color in Garrett County.
The DNR attributes the color dullness to warm weather and rain this fall, as well as leaves dropping early. The cold front this weekend could cause more leaf drop.
Virginia
Color is overtaking western Virginia and creeping east across the piedmont, according to the Virginia Department of Forestry.
“Above 3,000 feet in Southwest Virginia and the Alleghenies, foliage ranges from 50 [percent] changed to near peak coloration,” the agency wrote in its weekly update. “In the Blue Ridge and Shenandoah Valley, the percent change is lower, but the mixture of green with other colors makes for fantastic viewing.”
Maples, which tend to change earlier than other trees, are starting to show off their reds.
The weekend forecast
Saturday features a cold front passing the region — finally kicking the lingering summer weather out. But it may also deliver leaf-dropping wind, which could curtail leaf peeping season in some areas.
Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80 near Washington on Saturday, but closer to 60 or 70 at higher elevations to the west. Showers and storms are a good bet, although it won’t rain all day. Winds will be feisty, especially during the second half of the afternoon into the evening.
Skies will clear with time Saturday night as lows fall to the 30s and 40s in the mountains and closer to 45 to 50 elsewhere.
Sunday definitely will feel like fall across the Mid-Atlantic. Despite lots of sunshine, gusty breezes will make highs in the 60s feel chillier than east of the Blue Ridge. In the mountains, highs may reach only the mid-40s to mid-50s.
It should be a good week ahead overall for leaf peeping. Mostly clear skies, cool nights and mild days should conspire to move color change along more quickly after Saturday.
Previous updates
Keep up with the leaf change through the government websites for Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia. We’ll have Friday updates at Capital Weather Gang through the season.