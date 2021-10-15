Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: Skies will be mostly to partly clear this evening and into the night. With plenty of humidity around for this time of year, temperatures will struggle to fall quickly or far — mid- to upper 60s should do it. A few patches of fog may develop late.
Tomorrow (Saturday): For any outdoor plans, the morning should be mostly dry. But during the afternoon, mainly between 1 and 5 p.m., expect a brief period of gusty showers. A rumble of thunder is possible and there could be some isolated wind damage. Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80 before any rain. Temperature drop sharply after the rain ends, from near 80 into the 60s. It becomes very breezy during the afternoon as the front passes, with some gusts topping 30 mph.
Sunday: Coming off lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s, Sunday should be considerably cooler than Saturday, as we will be behind the cold front. Skies should be very sunny, though. Highs should generally aim for the mid-60s. Winds out of the northwest around 15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph make it feel cooler than that.
That sunrise, though: The morning clouds weren’t all bad …
