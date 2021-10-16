Today (Saturday): We should see some sun through the morning. There could be a random shower or two early but nothing organized or heavy. Most of the activity should focus on the afternoon as a line of heavier showers and storms moves through. There might be little or no lightning with this activity, but it can cause some isolated wind damage nonetheless. The most likely timing is about 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., west to east. Winds kick up from the northwest and temperatures drop. Before the rain, high temperatures are near 80 but falling back to the 60s by sunset. Confidence: Medium-High