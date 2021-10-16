Today (Saturday): We should see some sun through the morning. There could be a random shower or two early but nothing organized or heavy. Most of the activity should focus on the afternoon as a line of heavier showers and storms moves through. There might be little or no lightning with this activity, but it can cause some isolated wind damage nonetheless. The most likely timing is about 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., west to east. Winds kick up from the northwest and temperatures drop. Before the rain, high temperatures are near 80 but falling back to the 60s by sunset. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: The main line of showers and storms should be east, but a few showers could linger into the evening. Skies should rapidly clear at some point, with most of the night being clear. Seasonably cool air floods in behind the front, with lows settling to the mid-40s in the cool spots and near 50 in the milder ones. Winds are out of the northwest around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts to 30 mph or so. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Sunday): It’s a great day for any sort of outdoor activities, you just want to be prepared for a slight wind chill. Bright sunshine should help offset that a good deal. That said, it’s nippy in the morning and highs only make the mid-60s. Winds continue to blow from the northwest, around 15 to 20 mph and gusting to around 35 mph. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: A cool but otherwise mainly pleasant evening leads to another seasonable overnight. Lows range from about the mid-40s to near 50. Breezes from the northwest continue. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
Near wall-to-wall blue skies continue unabated Monday. Temperatures are up somewhat from Sunday, but it’s still on the cool side of typical this time of year. Highs are mainly in the mid- and upper 60s. It looks like we’re still dealing with some occasionally gusty northwest winds. It’s that time of year. Confidence: Medium
More sunshine Tuesday. We see readings nudge up slightly again, with highs mainly near and above 70. The weather good life. I’d say we earned it after all those clouds. Confidence: Medium