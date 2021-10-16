The early September downpour might have been more notable if a surge of rain hadn’t happened three times in the previous three weeks. Or yet again at the end of September.
“I feel as if I’ve seen rain this summer like I’ve never seen it before. When it rained hard, it just rained so hard," said Farquhar, who grew up in the region.
Farquhar is a farmer at Sandy Spring Gardens, a three-acre farm on his and his neighbor’s land located about 20 miles north of Washington. So far this year, he and his employees have produced 20,000 pounds of food, which are doled out at farmer’s markets, Community Supported Agriculture initiatives, food banks and other local businesses.
Overall, Farquhar, as well as other local farmers, said they fared pretty well for this summer growing season. The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported that it expects higher-than-normal to potentially record yields for crops in Pennsylvania, Virginia, New York, Delaware.
But getting to those yield levels has been more challenging recently. Now, farmers’ capabilities to produce bountiful and healthy crops, particularly specialty crops grown at the local scale, also relies heavily on their ability to adapt to the changing climate.
In recent years, extreme weather and unusual climate patterns have tested smaller farm-to-table businesses to adapt to erratic weather patterns in the Mid-Atlantic region — namely, abnormal rainfall and nighttime heat. Those issues are only expected to worsen as the climate continues to warm, propelling farmers to implement more protective measures to their farm and even change the types of crops they grow.
“We can expect to have a table food production capacity for decades or centuries to come even with climate change,” said Farquhar. “But we’re going to have to manage more carefully and intentionally to accommodate our farms to the changes that we’re seeing in terms of humidity and in terms of torrential rain.”
Flooding fields
Excessive rainfall can be detrimental for farming. As atmospheric moisture increases in a warming climate, rainfall becomes heavier. However, the total amount of rain hasn’t been the most significant issue recently; it’s the irregular pattern the rain arrives in.
“If you look at the growing season as a whole, the way in which that rain falls has changed,” said Brad Rippey, meteorologist at the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Rippey said over the last few decades “rainfall patterns during the growing season and other times of the year have been more erratic.”
And it’s hard to predict the unpredictable.
Farquhar said the heavy rain events, specifically on Sept. 1, fell at an important time while he was in the process of changing his crops. He had just pulled his sweet corn but had yet to plant the next crops, leaving bare soil vulnerable. The rain events had a serious impact on the soil and created gullies.
“Gullies are a sign [that] topsoil has been removed from the surface of the land,” said Farquhar. “That’s bad because topsoil doesn’t regenerate fast and is created very slowly.”
For organic farms like Farquhar’s, the topsoil layers are loaded with organic material, which are swept away during these “gully washer” rains. Sometimes, water carrying topsoil can run downhill toward the Chesapeake Bay too. The nutrients from the runoff can pollute the bay and contribute to algal blooms.
The lesson learned? Hustle.
“Crop transition has to be managed much more intensively to protect against the possibility of torrential rain causing damage to the field,” said Farquhar.
Another physical solution is to plant grass mixtures designed to carry water off the field while holding down the soil and keeping the organic materials within the farm.
But some grass mixtures won’t always hold up in intense rain events, which are only expected to worsen with climate change.
At Potomac Vegetable Farms in Vienna, Va., lead farmer Hana Newcomb said a rain event in September — a concentrated four inches — washed away her newly planted spinach. In retrospect, she wouldn’t have planted the vegetable yet had she known the intensity of the rain.
“Those four inches came so fast that we lost entire pieces of fields that we wouldn’t have normally lost,” said Newcomb, who supplies food to at least 2,000 families a week through her farm. “We have a lot of grass planted around there, but it just couldn’t hold the soil. It was just too much water, too fast.”
Warmer weather woes
Newcomb remembers picking tomatoes well into October decades ago as a child on her parent’s farm, which she has since taken over. Now, she said tomato season is much shorter and is riddled with blight, a fungal infection, practically annually.
“We just kind of take it for granted now that there’s always going to be a blight,” said Newcomb, who noticed an increase in the past decade. “There’s a time when your tomato plants are just gorgeous and then instantly they start to die from the bottom up.”
One of the main culprits is warmer temperatures, specifically at night. Nighttime temperatures are increasing to levels higher than ever seen before in the historical record, said Rippey. For instance, he said, Maryland and Delaware experienced its third warmest overnight temperatures on average in the historical record from June to August.
Paired with high humidity this summer, conditions were ripe for fungal growth.
The growth begins with fungal spores deposited in the soil, brought in by insects, wind or water from other infected plants. Farquhar explains the soil can splash onto the lower leaves when it rains and infect the plant. The fungal disease migrates up the tomato vine and gradually the leaves will die from the ground up over several months. The tomato remains usable but is much smaller.
Fungal diseases also affected larger crops. Farquhar said a disease killed the vines of his winter squash, potentially reducing his end-of-season yield by half. Newcomb has stopped growing pumpkins in recent years because they often get “mildewy.”
Looking to a positive future
The warmer weather doesn’t bring only bad news.
With warmer temperatures lasting longer into the fall, Newcomb said she can have both summer and fall crops at the same time. With warmer winters, she doesn’t need to protect her crops against the cold as much and worries less about the first frost.
With more erratic weather, Newcomb combats the varied growing conditions by planting a diverse group of vegetables that can thrive under different weather. She also grows crops that she didn’t used to.
“Now we probably grow 50 or 60 different crops, and something is always going well,” said Newcomb. “I think that’s the best way to accommodate the weather. Diversity is your savior.”
This year, she also credits a high crop yield to the absence of Mexican bean beetles devouring her crops — an offshoot of a warmer summer. Exceptional heat, such as multiple days over 90 degrees, significantly limits the beetle’s reproductive activity and kills eggs and larvae.
Given the season’s success, Newcomb and Farquhar shy away from complaining about their situation much. Both know the region is faring well compared to farmers in the western U.S. dealing with water shortages and severe drought, but are also acutely aware their farms are not immune to climate change.
California’s ‘Cantaloupe Center’ struggles to reign supreme as drought pummels agriculture across the West
“I really don’t complain, but we have to learn to work around the kind of intensity that we’re experiencing,” said Newcomb.