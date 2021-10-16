Tom Farquhar checked the rain gauge on his farm in Ashton, Md., on Sept. 1, when remnants of Ida rolled through the Mid-Atlantic. He was shocked — about one to two inches of rain fell between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. Then another one to two inches came in an hour’s time later that afternoon. Much to his frustration, the bursts washed away soils before he had a chance to plant a new set of crops.