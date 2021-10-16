Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors

Well, it’s finally happened. A rather potent cold front has moved through the area, and with it’s passage, we’ve quickly switched from summer to fall, as advertised. It will be a refreshing but windy day on Sunday, with a noticeable chill in the air. That will kick start a lovely stretch of weather that should last for much of next week.

Through tonight: Scattered showers may linger for a few hours at the beginning of the evening. Otherwise, becoming mostly clear and cool overnight, with lows falling into the upper 40s in the suburbs and closer to 50 downtown. Winds will be moderate out of the northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow (Sunday): What a difference a day makes. Sunday will have a much different feel, with ample sunshine, cooler temperatures and gusty winds. Highs will only top out in the mid 60s, but it will feel much cooler, with winds from the northwest gusting to 20 to 30 mph throughout the day. Skies will remain clear with calming winds Sunday night, with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

