Today (Sunday): A big difference today with much cooler air, very low humidity and crisp winds from the northwest gusting as high as 30 mph. After some spots start the day in the mid-to-upper 40s, morning temperatures rise through the 50s under mostly sunny skies. A few clouds could pop up during the afternoon, and can’t rule out a stray sprinkle, as highs reach the low to mid-60s (but feeling like the 50s most of the day with the wind). A decent day for outdoor activities if you dress in layers and consider a windbreaker jacket, for instance. Confidence: Medium-High