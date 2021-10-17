Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.
Today (Sunday): A big difference today with much cooler air, very low humidity and crisp winds from the northwest gusting as high as 30 mph. After some spots start the day in the mid-to-upper 40s, morning temperatures rise through the 50s under mostly sunny skies. A few clouds could pop up during the afternoon, and can’t rule out a stray sprinkle, as highs reach the low to mid-60s (but feeling like the 50s most of the day with the wind). A decent day for outdoor activities if you dress in layers and consider a windbreaker jacket, for instance. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Still breezy at times as we get into the evening with temperatures dropping back into the 50s. Skies continue mostly clear overnight as winds turn lighter from the west. Lows range from the mid-40s outside the Beltway to the upper 40s to near 50 downtown. It’s feeling a bit chillier than average for this time of year due to a bit of a lingering breeze, but air temperatures themselves are about right for this point in October. Skies are mostly clear. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Monday): Blue and sunny skies await us, but so do the winds from the northwest, which ramp up again with gusts near 30 mph. High temperatures remain slightly below average, in the low to mid-60s. If the winds die down sooner than expected, we could see some upper 60s. Confidence: Medium
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear skies as winds slacken substantially, to around 5 mph before dawn. Low temperatures may bottom out in the chilliest range of this forecast period, with most spots in the 40s. If winds go calm enough, we could see some spots away from the Beltway touch the upper 30s. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Sunshine and comfort should rule Tuesday and Wednesday, with high temperatures near 70 to the mid-70s. Winds are mainly light from the west. Tuesday night lows cool off to the upper 40s and low 50s, as light winds and mostly clear skies continue to allow the daytime warmth to escape quickly and effectively at night. Confidence: Medium