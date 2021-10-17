Through tonight: Clouds will continue to filter in this evening, leaving us with mostly cloudy skies overnight. Temperatures will remain on the cool side, with lows ranging from 44 to 49 degrees and northwest winds staying gusty at 10 to 20 mph.
Tomorrow (Monday): Any hint of cloud cover will be long gone by sunrise. Even with lots of sunshine, though, temperatures will be seasonably mild, with highs in the mid-60s. Winds will remain gusty out of the northwest at 10 to 20-plus mph. Clear, cool and much calmer in the evening, with lows from 42 to 46 degrees.
Yes, it’s been warm: We’ve had some nearly unprecedented warmth for much of the eastern half of the United States this month. That’s caused a delay in the leaves changing color.
