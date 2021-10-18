Today (Monday): Today is a lot like Sunday, although probably with somewhat fewer afternoon clouds. After a chilly start in the 40s for most of us, highs reach the mid-60s. It’s on the breezy side, with winds from the northwest at 10 to 15 mph, with some gusts up to around 25 mph. Confidence: High
Tonight: Skies are clear and winds ease, making for the chilliest night of the season to date. Lows range from 40 to 45 in our cooler areas to 45 to 50 close to the District. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Tuesday): It’s a chilly start to the day to be sure, but by lunch time, it’s absolutely delightful with temperatures steadily working their way through the 60s. Afternoon highs reach up to around 70, with winds from the west around 10 mph, sometimes gusting a bit higher. Confidence: High
Tomorrow night: Another clear, calm and cool night as lows range from the low to mid-40s in our cooler areas to the low to mid-50s downtown. Confidence: High
A look ahead
Wednesday and Thursday are the week’s warmest days, as temperatures make a run toward 75 or perhaps even a few degrees higher Thursday. Skies are mostly sunny Wednesday with some increase in clouds Thursday afternoon. Lows Wednesday night range from the mid-40s in our cooler spots to the mid-50s downtown. We can’t totally rule out a passing shower Thursday evening or night as a cold front passes, with lows in the 50s. Confidence: Medium-High
We’ll call Friday partly sunny with temperatures stepping back slightly, as highs hold in the 60s. There’s an outside chance an area of storminess tries to form along the cold front to our east, throwing some rain back into the area late Friday, but chances of that seem low right now. We would lean toward more dry weather Friday night with lows close to 50. Confidence: Low-Medium
Right now, the weekend looks dry though chilly with partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs may only manage around 60 degrees, with lows in the 40s (maybe even some upper 30s in our colder areas by Sunday morning). Confidence: Medium