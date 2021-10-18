Weather forecasters often express frustration that many people still don’t know the difference between a watch and a warning. But what is second nature to one who eats, sleeps and breathes their particular area of scientific expertise may barely register with much of the public at large. So while regularly explaining the difference between a watch and warning may seem repetitive to the forecaster, it might be a valuable refresher for their audience. (For the record, a watch means the potential for severe weather to develop, while a warning means that severe weather is imminent or already occurring.)