Through Tonight: Crisp clear skies are the story. If you’re headed out, grab a layer. Temperatures are in the 50s just after dark, on their way to lows in the 40s. Cold spots are probably close to the low 40s, with the city more like upper 40s. Winds calm a bit but continue to blow around 5 to 8 mph.
Tomorrow (Tuesday): It’s another beauty of a day. Clouds are few as temperatures rise to highs in the low 70s. Winds are out of the west and northwest, mainly around 10 mph with some higher gusts, especially early.
Chilly start: The 48 this morning was the chilliest reading so far this fall, despite only being three degrees below normal for the date. The current 30-year average for the first date reaching the 40s is Oct. 5. Of course, the last 30 falls have generally been quite warm compared to previously. As such, today’s 48 ties for the third-latest in the season we’ve had to wait to reach the 40s. Years as late or later include 2008, 2013 and 2005.
