The event reminds Ralph of heavy rains that drenched California in October 2016 when a network of gauges in the northern Sierras and near Mount Shasta, for example, took in 6 inches over a few days. “(It) got the water year off to a really great start,” he said, before ticking off the ensuing months’ wave after wave of deluges. “And that year turned out to be the wettest year on record.”