Today (Tuesday): Mostly sunny skies greet us with temperatures moving slightly warmer than Monday as highs reach near 70 to the mid-70s. The air continues to feel great with very low humidity (dew points in 40s). Winds from the northwest and west are lighter than the past two days, but still a bit breezy at times this afternoon, around 10 to 15 mph with a few higher gusts. Confidence: High
Tonight: Mostly clear and comfortably cool with lows ranging through the mid- to upper 40s in the outer suburbs to the low to mid-50s in the city. Light winds again from the west. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Wednesday): Another bright beautiful day with mostly sunny skies as temperatures edge warmer. Highs head for the mid- to upper 70s with continued low humidity and light winds (from the west at about five to 10 mph). Confidence: High
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear and cool with lows ranging from the upper 40s to upper 50s. Confidence: High
A look ahead
Thursday aims to be another great day with mostly sunny skies, comfortable highs in the upper 70s, and relatively low humidity. Thursday night looks partly cloudy with lows in the upper 40s and 50s and the chance of a light passing shower. Confidence: Medium-High
Friday features some increase in cloudiness with partly cloudy skies as highs range from the mid-60s to around 70. We could see a few scattered showers, mainly south and east of the city. Partly to mostly cloudy Friday night with a shower chance as well and lows in the upper 40s to mid-50s. Confidence: Low-Medium
Saturday still carries the chance of a stray shower, but overall look pretty nice as of now, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the cooler middle to upper 60s. A few clouds may linger Saturday night too with lows ranging from the 40s to 50s. Sunday returns partly to mostly sunny skies, but we get another burst of cooler air as highs struggle into the low to mid-60s with some brisk breezes. Confidence: Low-Medium