Through tonight: Skies will be clear, and temperatures will fall into and through the 60s this evening. Some spots will dip into the 50s by sunset or a little thereafter. The moisture content of the air is up slightly — perhaps not even enough to notice — but it’ll help keep temperatures warmer than recent nights. Lows will mainly be in the upper 40s to mid-50s. Clouds may increase in the predawn hours, but they’ll mainly be high-level if so. Winds will be from the west, around 5 to 10 mph with some higher gusts.
Tomorrow (Wednesday): Any high clouds around early should mosey out of the area with time. It’ll be mainly sunny for much of the day as highs reach the mid-70s. Winds will be from the south-southwest around 5 to 10 mph.
Pollen update: Mold spores are low/moderate. Tree, grass and weed pollen are low.
Another chilly start: Dulles dipped into the 30s this morning for the first time so far this fall. It’s about 10 days late per the recent 30-year average there. It’s the latest initial 30 degree low since 2013 and tied for fifth-latest overall at that location (since 1963).
