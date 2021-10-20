Today (Wednesday): Some early morning clouds give way to another mostly sunny and beautiful day. Temperatures start the day several degrees warmer than yesterday morning, rising through the 50s and into the 60s. That leads to warmer afternoon highs as well, topping out in the mid- to upper 70s with continued low humidity and a light wind from the west. Confidence: High
Tonight: With mostly clear skies and light winds, evening temperatures cool off quickly into and through the 60s. Overnight lows bottom from the mid-40s in our outlying suburbs, to the mid-50s downtown with a slight breeze from the south. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Thursday): Mostly sunny again through much of the day as light winds from the southwest keep the warming trend going. Afternoon highs head for the upper 70s with some increasing clouds possible toward evening. Confidence: High
Tomorrow night: Skies are partly cloudy as a cold front comes through. But there’s not much moisture with this front, so only the chance of an isolated shower during the evening or overnight. Lows settle back into the 50s. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
A couple of weak disturbances overhead Friday and Saturday could generate some clouds and a few light showers. Otherwise we’re partly sunny both days with Friday highs near 70 and Saturday highs in the mid- to upper 60s. Friday night lows hold up in the 50s with cooler Saturday night lows in the 40s. Confidence: Medium
We’re partly sunny again on Sunday with maybe a morning shower. Could be a bit breezy as well with highs in the 60s. Confidence: Medium