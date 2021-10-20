More recently, October’s full moon is known for providing beautiful nightscapes with its orange and yellowish hues. Today, it goes by several names traced back to Native American roots, including hunter’s moon, blood moon, sanguine moon, travel moon and dying grass moon. It is also the first full moon of fall in Northern Hemisphere. The next full moon will take place Nov. 19 and is known as the beaver moon.
The moon reached full peak and brightness Wednesday at 10:57 a.m. Eastern but has presented a vivid show since Monday. People will have the chance to see the brilliant moon at near fullness through Thursday at the following times.
Moonrise on Wednesday, Oct. 20:
- Washington at 6:40 p.m. Eastern
- New York City at 6:25 p.m. Eastern
- Dallas at 7:06 p.m. Central
- Los Angeles at 6:33 p.m. Pacific
Moonrise on Thursday:
- Washington at 7:05 p.m. Eastern
- New York City at 6:49 p.m. Eastern
- Dallas at 7:35 p.m. Central
- Los Angeles at 7:01 p.m. Pacific
The annual Orionid meteor shower also peaks Wednesday night, but the moon may outshine the activity. Until you can see the full moon for yourself, here are some amazing photographs from around the country: