Although we’re moving into the four months where the sun is at its least powerful locally, it still felt rather warm during the midday. Of course, highs in the mid- and upper 70s helped! It might be hard to find a better time of year to see temperatures nearly 10 degrees above normal, at least. More is on the way Thursday.

Through Tonight: Skies will remain almost entirely clear this evening and into the night. Temperatures will be similar to those last night, with lows settling mainly to the upper 40s and lower 50s. Winds from the south will be relatively light after dark.

Tomorrow (Thursday): It will be another day of mostly sunny skies and above normal temperatures. Afternoon readings should make the upper 70s most spots. Winds will be from the south around 10 mph with gusts to 20 or 25 mph.

Pollen update: Mold spores are low/moderate. Trees, grass and weed pollen are all low.

Eruption: Mount Aso in Japan has become the latest volcano to activate in spectacular form. Given clouds, and plenty of low level moisture at the time of eruption, some fascinating effects were seen as it went off. The volcano last erupted in 2019 with activity lasting into 2020.

