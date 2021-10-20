Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: Skies will remain almost entirely clear this evening and into the night. Temperatures will be similar to those last night, with lows settling mainly to the upper 40s and lower 50s. Winds from the south will be relatively light after dark.
Tomorrow (Thursday): It will be another day of mostly sunny skies and above normal temperatures. Afternoon readings should make the upper 70s most spots. Winds will be from the south around 10 mph with gusts to 20 or 25 mph.
Pollen update: Mold spores are low/moderate. Trees, grass and weed pollen are all low.
Eruption: Mount Aso in Japan has become the latest volcano to activate in spectacular form. Given clouds, and plenty of low level moisture at the time of eruption, some fascinating effects were seen as it went off. The volcano last erupted in 2019 with activity lasting into 2020.
