Common sense would dictate that, if a hailstone falls at a given velocity, the updraft needed to give birth to it would have to be of an equal speed upward — but that’s not true. Kumjian explained that hail can actually grow as it descends thanks to coalescing droplets of supercooled water, as well as collisions with other hailstones within the hail growth region. That can have a snowballing effect.