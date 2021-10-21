The largest hail, measured at more than half a foot in diameter, was reported in Queensland. Hailstones exceeding six inches across are known as “gargantuan.”
The Australian Bureau of Meteorology confirmed that the stone, which fell north of Mackay near Yalboroo in Queensland, had established a new record for the entire country of Australia. The previous holder of the top spot was a 5.5 inch stone that came down in southeast Queensland last year.
The Bureau described the atmosphere as having been “extremely unstable,” supporting stout thunderstorm updrafts with enough upward motion to sustain hailstone growth until they become massive.
“My Australian colleague was blowing up my phone the other morning with the first photos and reports coming in,” wrote Matthew Kumjian, a hail researcher and an atmospheric scientist at Penn State.
October is the peak of severe weather season in eastern Australia, but even by those standards the past week and a half has featured can unusual amount of severe weather, including tornadoes. Contributing to the barrage of storms have been anomalously cool upper-level temperatures. Temperatures at the “300 millibar” level, about six miles above the ground, have been running nine or 10 degrees below average.
The presence of more frigid air at high altitudes has a dual effect — it lowers the freezing level in the atmosphere, making it easier for large hail to form, and also bolsters instability, or the energy needed to fuel storms. Instability is proportional to the difference in temperature between the warm surface and bone-chilling air aloft. The greater that contrast is, the faster air can rise — and the bigger hail can grow.
It usually takes between 200 and 500 units of instability to generate a thunderstorm; Tuesday’s setup in Australia featured about 3,000 units, meaning any storms that fired could do so explosively.
The recent shift to a La Niña pattern, which begins as a cooling of sea surface temperatures in the eastern tropical Pacific, also contributed to slightly stronger winds from the east across Queensland, which meant more marine moisture was available for storms to work with. Ordinarily, flow from the northwest would scour the humidity out of Queensland and push drier air closer to the coast, reducing severe weather odds.
A change in wind speed and/or direction with height known as wind shear was also instrumental, since that caused the thunderstorm to rotate. In doing so, the thunderstorm began to lean downwind with height, keeping its updraft and downdraft separate. That meant the storm wouldn’t “choke itself out” like more pulse-type thunderstorms that produce rain that kills their life-giving updraft.
It’s challenging to estimate just how quickly air was rising into Tuesday’s thunderstorm. That’s because, according to Kumjian, the maximum updraft speed in a storm usually occurs above where hail falls; that’s called the hail growth region.
Common sense would dictate that, if a hailstone falls at a given velocity, the updraft needed to give birth to it would have to be of an equal speed upward — but that’s not true. Kumjian explained that hail can actually grow as it descends thanks to coalescing droplets of supercooled water, as well as collisions with other hailstones within the hail growth region. That can have a snowballing effect.
The fall speed "depends not only on maximum size, but overall shape, weight, and surface roughness,” he wrote. “Those charts you see online with fall speeds are meant for smooth spherical stones, which don’t exist. So, given the arguments above, you could get a stone this large with updrafts in the hail growth region reaching ‘only’ about 78 to 111 mph.”
While Tuesday’s hailstone was a record for Australia, it’s not a southern hemispheric record — that stone, which may have been eight to nine inches across, fell in Córdoba, Argentina on Feb. 8, 2018. Kumjian and his colleagues used “photogrammetry,” or a technique that consists of comparing videos of the same phenomenon from different sources, to estimate its size mathematically.
A stone that fell nearby during the earth-shattering storm was confirmed to be 7.1 inches in diameter.
The official world record stone remains that which fell on Vivian, S.D., on July 23, 2010, a nearly two-pound whopper that came in at eight inches across. That stone reportedly melted some before it was measured due to a power outage, so it may have been even larger. This past April, a hailstone more than six inches across set a new record for the state of Texas.
A seven-inch hailstone was recovered in Libya last October — a mind-boggling occurrence in the near-desert climate.