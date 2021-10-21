Today (Thursday): Plenty of sun and a light south breeze push most areas into the upper 70s for highs. A few clouds are likely to pop up by late in the day. Confidence: High
Tonight: Clouds are on the increase as a weak cool front approaches the area. A light shower or two is possible, but most areas stay dry. Lows are mainly in the upper 50s. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Friday): Look for a fairly cloudy start, and a sprinkle is still possible around sunrise. Clouds diminish during the morning, with partly sunny skies by afternoon. Light breezes come from the northwest, with highs topping out mainly in the upper 60s. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Skies shift back to mostly cloudy overnight, but it stays dry. Winds calm and lows are in the upper 40s to low 50s (mid-50s downtown). Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Clouds break up Saturday morning, and the afternoon is partly sunny. Temperatures are seasonable, with highs mostly in the mid-60s. A fairly clear and calm night leads to lows ranging through the 40s. Confidence: Medium
Sunshine should hold on long enough Sunday to allow highs to reach the mid- to upper 60s. Clouds do start to increase in the afternoon. A mostly cloudy night holds lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Confidence: Medium
Monday is tricky as a storm approaches the area. It could be slow enough to delay any showers until evening, but the risk does increase through the day. Highs peak in the low to mid-60s. Confidence: Low to Medium