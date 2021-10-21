The most important element in question is the polar vortex, a pool of frigid air and low pressure typically bottled up at high latitudes over the North Pole. A strong polar vortex is more self-contained and whirs around faster, keeping its frosty influence relegated to the Arctic Circle. If the polar vortex is weaker, however, there’s not as much to keep that cold air in place, allowing lobes of it to pinch off and spill to the mid-latitudes.