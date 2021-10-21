Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: Clouds will increase this evening and into the night. A cold front is passing, largely in a dry way, but it may drop a couple of random sprinkles or a quick shower late at night. Lows will be in the 50s to near 60.
Tomorrow (Friday): We may still be kicking some clouds associated with the front in the morning. Otherwise, it will be rather sunny, with maybe some more clouds late in the day. Temperatures will be down about 10 degrees from today, and pretty close to normal, in the upper 60s to near 70. Winds will be from the northwest around five to 10 mph.
Pollen update: Mold spores are low/moderate. Tree, grass and weed pollen are all low.
Climatology taking its toll: Today may have been the last day of the year with temperatures approaching 80. The average high is 68 in D.C., off a low of 50. By Nov. 10, those numbers have fallen to 60 for a high and 43 for a low. Below, you can see today’s warmth at left, with increasingly cool colors as we head deeper into time. (The ensemble system runs a control and 50 members, bottom to top in the graphic below.)
